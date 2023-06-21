Get Ready for the Weekend Heat

The western part of the local area can expect dangerous heat stress beginning this weekend. The National Weather Service says heat index readings between 105 and 110 degrees are possible, mainly on Sunday continuing into Monday.
Leave us a Voicemail!
Breezy 101 Church Bulletin
Upcoming Events
Mississippi Songwriter of the YearSat, Jun 24 at 7:00pm
Ellis Theater at Marty Stuar's Congress of Country Music
Mississippi Lions All-State Band @ Skipworth Performing Arts CenterSat, Jul 1 at 6:30pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center
Central Mississippi FairSun, Jul 23 at 1:00pm
Attala County Fairgrounds