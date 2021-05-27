Geyser Falls is Back

Guyser Falls is back.

The water park located in the Pearl River community is operating at full capacity following last years closings due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The park schedule for Memorial Day Weekend is this Saturday from 11:00am-5:00pm, Sunday 12:00pm-5:00pm, and Monday 11:00am-5:00pm.

Starting June 5th the park will be open daily.

For more information including day passes, discounts, attractions and features or additional details visit www.geyserfalls.com

Geyser Falls Water Theme Park

209 Black Jack Rd #7746, Philadelphia, MS 39350