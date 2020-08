Geyser Falls remains closed. According to representatives, the water theme park will remain closed through the season. If you have a 2020 season pass, it will be honored in the 2021 season.

“The decision to remain closed was out of an abundance of caution over Covid-19 concerns. We appreciate the support of our pass holders and look forward to seeing you next year.”

If you would like a refund or for more information call 601-663-0410.