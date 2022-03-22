HomeAttalaGeyser Falls Water Theme Park Hosting Job Fair

Geyser Falls Water Theme Park Hosting Job Fair

Geyser Falls Water Theme Park in Choctaw is hosting a job fair.

The park has a variety of positions available for summer, including:

  • Ticket Agents
  • Food Servers
  • Hosts/Cashiers
  • Cooks
  • Lifeguards

Applicants should be at least 15-years-old.

The job fair will be held Saturday, March 26 from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm at The Beach Club at Geyser Falls Water Theme Park.

There will be interviews and even some job offers made that day.

You may go to the career page at PearlRiverResort.com to apply for the positions.

 

