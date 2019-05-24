Geyser Falls Water Theme Park opens this weekend

The 2019 Season for Geyser Falls Water Theme Park is here. The Park starts opening daily on Saturday, May 25.

Mississippi’s #1 family attraction, Geyser Falls Water Theme Park is a 23-acre playground with twelve water slides, a lazy river, a wave pool, little kids area, Beach Club, and Clearwater Key. With fun slides, white beaches, and more water slides than you know what to do with Geyser Falls Water Theme Park is the perfect place for your family and friends. Get a jolt of 100% pure adrenaline on Pipes Peak, which offers four four-story double-tube slides.

Mt. Everwet takes things to dizzying heights with three six-story slides, while Backsplash jets a pair of riders down a chute and back up a giant half-pipe wall at heart-racing speeds. Tots love Lil’ Squirts Hollow, an interactive playground with kid-sized slides and mini-water features. Additional perks include 12 cabanas for daily rental, a retail shop, snack bar and an outdoor stage for entertainment.

New to Clearwater Key this year enjoy live music with the summer concert series. Grab a drink and go for a swim, while listening to live music and performances at the Clearwater Key Stage.

For more information or to get your season pass visit www.geyserfalls.com