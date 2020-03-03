Greenlee’s Gifted-Class Winners in Newton’s Law of Motion Contest

The upper elementary Gifted students at Greenlee recently studied Newton’s Law of Motion. They applied this law by creating a working model roller coaster . They all worked very hard during their gifted classes to create the models and then display the finished products in the hall ways. The roller coasters were examined and judged to determine a first, second, and third place winner for each grade level, 4th – 6th. First place winners are:

The 4th grade winners: 1st – “Sport Land” Drake Palmertree, Kendalyn Ellington, Landon Dearen.

The 5th grade winders: 1st– “Sea Wonders” Aubrey McCool, Kaylee Shirley, Marissa Dearen.

The 6th grade winders: 1st – “African Mania” Haleigh Hutchison, Sadie Kate Wood, Elena White, Olivia Simpson, Gracie Simmons (not pictured).