Give back this holiday season with Helping Hands, CNB, and Angel Tree (audio)

Helping Hands Ministries and Citizen’s National Bank of Kosciusko have your chance to give back this holiday season with the Angel Tree Program.

The Angel Tree Program provides gifts to children and senior citizens for the holiday season.

Trees are located at both the Hwy 12 and downtown CNB locations in Kosciusko. On the trees, are different colored angel ornaments.

Each angel represents a child or senior citizen that can be “adopted” for the Christmas season.

White Angels: Helping Hands Ministry Children (160)

Green Angels: Foster Children (24)

Blue Angels: Senior Citizens at the Attala County Nursing Home (98)

Gifts (unwrapped) can be dropped off at both CNB locations. Gifts should be in no later than Wednesday, Dec. 7 for children and Wednesday, Dec. 14 for senior citizens.

Monetary donations towards the purchase of gifts are also accepted.

For more information, contact Helping Hands at 662-289-7031.

Audio: Matt Tucker, Helping Hands Ministries