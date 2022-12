Wednesday, December 14, 2022

8:40 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Martin Luther King Dr. No injuries were reported, but a power pole was reported to be broken.

12:54 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the parking lot of China Wok’s new location on Hwy 12 near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Dr. No injuries were reported.