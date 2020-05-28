Good News – New Covid Cases Way Down In Attala, Leake, and Scott County

Covid Numbers are down in Attala, Leake and Scott counties. Overall percentages as well as per capita cases have dropped in these regions. According to the MSDH website, these counties are not currently listed on the top 12 list from across the state. According to Dr. Thomas Dobbs, these counties saw significant improvement in terms of days documented to double the case rate. Attala reports 277 cases overall, Leake reports 395 cases overall and Scott is reporting 623. As of today 154,624 people have been tested across the state, 14,044 have tested positive, and 9401 of those people have recovered.