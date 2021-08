11:40 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Church Street in Ethel when they received a call about a domestic disturbance in progress.

2:43 p.m. – Kosciusko Police and Emergency Medical Services were called to the parking lot of Wendy’s when a domestic disturbance was reported. A witness in the area was able to get the assailant under control.

4:29 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to the parking lot of Walmart when a call came in reporting a vehicle that was broken into.