A man from Goodman is behind bars after a bout of road rage.

The incident happened in Friday, Jan. 15 in Yazoo County.

An 18-wheeler was traveling on I-55 when a blue Tahoe drove up beside the truck and fired several shots into the cab.

The drive was not injured.

Markea Simmons, 25, was arrested by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and charged with attempted murder and drive by shooting.

He’s currently in the Yazoo County jail.