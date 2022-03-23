Goodman Tornado Rated “Higher End” EF-1

A survey team from the National Weather Service spent Wednesday morning checking the tornado damage in Goodman, rating the storm a “higher-end” EF-1 with top winds of 105 to 110 miles an hour. It says the tornado touched down near the Holmes-Yazoo line and tracked to the northeast through the heart of Goodman. NWS says the strongest winds barely missed Holmes Community College as the center of the tornado’s circulation stayed just off campus. There was still significant damage at the school. It’s not clear yet if the tornado stayed on the ground into Attala County or whether the damage reported there was from a separate storm or storms. That question will be answered in a later survey.