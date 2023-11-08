HomeLocalGoss Re-elected with a 5 Vote Lead

Goss Re-elected with a 5 Vote Lead

by
SHARE NOW

Incumbent Stephen Goss narrowly went back in as District 3 Supervisor.  It was the tightest county race going back and forth between Goss (D) and Trent Fleming (R).  Circuit Clerk, Lula Thompson, tells Breezynews all votes are now counted, and Goss beat Flemming 548 to 543.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Servpro Coaches Show – October 5, 2023

Two weeks left to register to vote in November election

Holmes CC Lineman information meeting planned for Oct. 5 in Kosciusko

Kicks Picks Week 5 Winner Announced

Kicks Picks – Make your selections now

Attala County Republican Final Vote Count