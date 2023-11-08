Goss Re-elected with a 5 Vote Lead

Incumbent Stephen Goss narrowly went back in as District 3 Supervisor. It was the tightest county race going back and forth between Goss (D) and Trent Fleming (R). Circuit Clerk, Lula Thompson, tells Breezynews all votes are now counted, and Goss beat Flemming 548 to 543.
