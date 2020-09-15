Gov. Reeves extends Safe Return Order and relaxes restrictions on businesses

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is extending a statewide mask mandate through the end of September.

He said Monday that he believes it’s helping slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Republican governor issued a new executive order Sunday, easing some limitations on businesses.

Restaurants may serve more dine-in customers, with the governor now allowing 75% capacity, up from the previous 50%.

Restaurants may also seat up to 10 people at one table, up from the previous limit of six.

Stores and gyms may operate at 75% capacity, up from the previous limit of 50%. (AP)