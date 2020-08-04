Gov. Reeves issues statewide mask mandate

Gov. Tate Reeves issued a mask mandate today for the entire state of Mississippi.

The masks are required for all public gatherings and retail stores.

Reeves also passed an order that requires all staff and students returning to school to wear a mask.

Additionally, an executive order was signed that delays 7th-12th grade classes in the counties who have been hardest hit by the coronavirus.

None of those counties were in the Breezy News coverage area, but they are listed below.