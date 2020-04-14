Gov. Tate Reeves announces Mississippi schools to remain closed

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has announced that schools in the state will remain closed through the rest of the academic year.

Reeves made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during his daily Facebook Live press conference.

He mentioned that teachers and students should still work together on distance/virtual learning initiatives and suggested that some school districts may choose to open for learning opportunities during the summer.

Schools were originally set to be closed through April 17.

The governor did not say whether or not he would extend the “shelter-in-place” order beyond the original date of April 20.