Gov. Tate Reeves self-isolates, awaiting COVID test results

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signs the bill retiring the last state flag in the United States with the Confederate battle emblem, at the Governor's Mansion in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, June 30, 2020. From left are his youngest daughter, Maddie Reeves; Sen. Angela Turner Ford, D-West Point; HouseSpeaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton; former Mississippi Supreme Court Judge Reuben Anderson; Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann; and Transportation Commissioner for the Central District Willie Simmons. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool)

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he is isolating himself after coming into contact with a member of the state House of Representatives who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Reeves said in a tweet Monday that he received a coronavirus test and is awaiting results.

Reeves did not identify the lawmaker, only that he came into contact with the individual briefly last week.

Reeves was visibly in close contact last week with state House Speaker Philip Gunn, who announced he tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

They came into contact during a bill signing by the governor that removed the Confederate emblem from Mississippi’s state flag. (AP)