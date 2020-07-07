Gov. Tate Reeves self-isolates, awaiting COVID test results

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he is isolating himself after coming into contact with a member of the state House of Representatives who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Reeves said in a tweet Monday that he received a coronavirus test and is awaiting results.
Reeves did not identify the lawmaker, only that he came into contact with the individual briefly last week.
Reeves was visibly in close contact last week with state House Speaker Philip Gunn, who announced he tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.
They came into contact during a bill signing by the governor that removed the Confederate emblem from Mississippi’s state flag. (AP)