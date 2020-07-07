Gov. Tate Reeves tests negative for COVID-19 after scare

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signs the bill retiring the last state flag in the United States with the Confederate battle emblem, at the Governor's Mansion in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, June 30, 2020. From left are his youngest daughter, Maddie Reeves; Sen. Angela Turner Ford, D-West Point; HouseSpeaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton; former Mississippi Supreme Court Judge Reuben Anderson; Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann; and Transportation Commissioner for the Central District Willie Simmons. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool)

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has tested negative for the coronavirus, a day after announcing he was going into isolation after being exposed to a lawmaker who tested positive.

Reeves hasn’t identified the lawmaker who he came into contact with who has the virus.

During a Facebook Live video Monday afternoon, Reeves said a “large number” of legislators have tested positive for the virus.

The state health department hasn’t released more information.

At least two members of the Mississippi House of Representatives, including House Speaker Philip Gunn, have tested positive for the virus in the last week.

Neither had severe symptoms. (AP)