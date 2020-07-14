Governor: Mississippi seeing its ‘worst’ spread of COVID-19

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, sits before a chart showing the state's spike in COVID-19 patients during a news conference in the School of Medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center campus, Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Jackson, Miss. Dobbs was joined by other state health care leaders in discussing their concerns and recommendations to curb the community spread virus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A mask mandate and other restrictions have started in 13 of Mississippi’s 82 counties.

Gov. Tate Reeves says the state is now seeing its worst spread of coronavirus cases.

He set restrictions in counties with the largest populations — Hinds, Madison and Rankin in the Jackson area, DeSoto County in the north and Harrison and Jackson counties on the coast.

They are also in smaller ones — Claiborne, Grenada, Jefferson, Quitman, Sunflower, Washington and Wayne.

Attala County hasn’t seen the recent inlfux in cases like many areas have, but the numbers are increasing more than in recent weeks. There are currently no mandates for county of the city of Kosciusko, but local officials are urging residents to wear masks whenever social distancing isn’t possible.

The state Health Department says Monday that Mississippi has had at least 36,680 confirmed cases and at least 1,250 deaths from the coronavirus. (AP)