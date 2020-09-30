Governor Reeves announces end to statewide mask mandate

Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced his new comprehensive Safe Recovery order as a one-stop resource for Mississippians as we continue to flatten the curve on new COVID-19 cases.

Throughout this pandemic, one of the top priorities for the Governor has been transparency and keeping Mississippians up-to-date on the state’s response. Replacing the Safe Return order and its amendments, Governor Reeves has combined all social distancing measures into one executive order to ensure understanding and keep people better informed.

“I have always tried to stress the important balance of this time: we cannot allow our system to collapse, and we should not use the heavy-hand of government more than it is justified,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “We have to tailor our actions to the current threat, and make sure that they do not go beyond what is reasonable.”

The Governor made the announcement at today’s press briefing.

Under the new executive order, some social distancing restrictions have been eased as our new COVD-19 case numbers continue to improve. A few of the relaxed restrictions include increasing attendance at outdoor K-12 extracurricular events such as football games to 50% of seating capacity, limiting group gatherings when you are unable to social distance to no more than 20 indoors and 100 outdoors, and requiring masks for schools and close contact businesses like salons and barbershops. The order is in effect until Wednesday, November 11 at 5:00 PM.

You can view the text version of Executive Order No. 1525 here. .