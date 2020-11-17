Governor Reeves Proposes Phasing Out State Income Tax

(AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says the state should phase out its individual income tax to attract new residents. Reeves on Monday released his proposed state budget for the year that begins July 1. The Republican suggests that Mississippi erase the income tax by 2030. Legislators often ignore budget proposals from any governor. Reeves could face bigger challenges than usual because of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Mississippi government collected about $5.8 billion from all state sources during the year that ended June 30. About $1.8 billion of that came from the individual income tax. By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press