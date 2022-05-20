Governor Reopens Qualifying For Circuit Judge

Governor Reeves announced Friday that candidate qualifying is being reopened for Circuit Judge, District 5, Place 2 following the death of Judge George Mitchell in April. Mitchell was the only candidate who had qualified to run for that judgeship which covers Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Grenada, Montgomery, Webster and Winston counties. Reeves says any candidate who wishes to run in the November general election has until 5 pm on Monday, May 30th to file with the State Board of Election Commissioners and pay the proper assessment. The governor plans to name an interim judge to serve pending the results of the election.
