Governor Signs CRT Ban

Governor Reeves on Monday signed legislation to prohibit the teaching of Critical Race Theory in Mississippi’s public schools, community colleges and universities. Senate Bill 2113 says students should not be taught that “any sex, race, ethnicity, religion or national origin is inherently superior or inferior or that individuals should be adversely treated on the

basis of their sex, race, ethnicity, religion or national origin”. It’s aimed at classes which study the impact of institutionalized racism. But Reeves says it’s not an effort by Mississippi to hide from its history. He says students will still get an unbiased education and will be taught about slavery and the civil rights movement. Opponents of the legislation believe otherwise.

In too many schools around the US, CRT is running amok. It threatens the integrity of education & aims only to humiliate and indoctrinate. That’s why I signed legislation that will help keep CRT where it belongs – out of MS classrooms. Watch full video https://t.co/jq5TuIvR2S pic.twitter.com/hSdVCx8ySM — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 14, 2022