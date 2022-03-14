HomeLocalGovernor Signs CRT Ban

Governor Signs CRT Ban

by

Governor Reeves on Monday signed legislation to prohibit the teaching of Critical Race Theory in Mississippi’s public schools, community colleges and universities.  Senate Bill 2113 says students should not be taught that “any sex, race, ethnicity, religion or national origin is inherently superior or inferior or that individuals should be adversely treated on the
basis of their sex, race, ethnicity, religion or national origin”.  It’s aimed at classes which study the impact of institutionalized racism.  But Reeves says it’s not an effort by Mississippi to hide from its history.  He says students will still get an unbiased education and will be taught about slavery and the civil rights movement.   Opponents of the legislation believe otherwise.

 

Related Articles

Wicker Supports Russian Oil Ban

Burn Ban Lifted In Mississippi

Mississippi Forestry Commission burn ban guidelines

Statewide burn ban In effect until further notice

Live birthday shout outs coming to Mississippi kids from Governor Tate Reeves

Audio: Governor Tate Reeves press conference