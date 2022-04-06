Governor signs state’s largest income tax cut

HomeAttalaGovernor signs state’s largest income tax cut



Mississippi residents will pay lower income taxes, beginning in 2023.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday signed a bill that will reduce the state income tax over four years.

It is the largest income tax cut in the state’s history.

Supporters say a significant tax cut could spur economic growth and attract new residents to the state.

Opponents say reducing the income tax would mean less money for schools, health care, roads and other services, especially hurting poor and working-class residents. (AP)

