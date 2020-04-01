Governor Tate Reeves issues shelter in place for Lauderdale County

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is issuing his first stay-at-home order to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
It’s only for one of the 82 counties. Reeves says Tuesday that testing has shown a rapid increase in cases in Lauderdale County.
He and the state epidemiologist, Dr. Paul Byers, say a nursing home there is considered a hot spot for the virus.
The Health Department says Mississippi has 20 deaths and nearly 940 cases.
Reeves says he could issue other stay-home orders if tests show rapid increases in cases elsewhere.
Gulfport’s mayor has set a stay-home order in his city. (AP)