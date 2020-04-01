Governor Tate Reeves issues shelter in place for Lauderdale County

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, left, speaks at a press conference on Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020, in Jackson, Miss., as state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, right, listens. Reeves signed a new executive order establishing a shelter-in-place for Lauderdale County, effective through April 14, 2020. (Sarah Warnock/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is issuing his first stay-at-home order to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

It’s only for one of the 82 counties. Reeves says Tuesday that testing has shown a rapid increase in cases in Lauderdale County.

He and the state epidemiologist, Dr. Paul Byers, say a nursing home there is considered a hot spot for the virus.

The Health Department says Mississippi has 20 deaths and nearly 940 cases.

Reeves says he could issue other stay-home orders if tests show rapid increases in cases elsewhere.

Gulfport’s mayor has set a stay-home order in his city. (AP)