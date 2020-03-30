Governor Tate Reeves signs Memorandum to help out-of-work Mississippians

A Memorandum of Understanding with the federal government was signed by Governor Tate Reeves late Sunday.

The purpose is to provide relief for Mississippians who lose the ability to work because of COVID-19, according to Governor Reeves.

Included in the memorandum is unemployment assistance for people who are out of work but normally wouldn’t qualify for state unemployment benefits.

Also, funds will be provided during the first extra week of unemployment insurance made available at the state level.

Additional benefits will be considered for anyone who remains unemployed after typical state unemployment benefits are no longer available.

Emergency increase in unemployment compensation benefits is also addressed. For complete and additional information-