Governor’s race headlines Mississippi ballots on Tuesday

(AP) Voters will have their say in Mississippi’s most hotly contested governor’s race since 2003 on Tuesday, as well as selecting six other statewide officials and a host of legislative and local offices. Here’s a look at the key races on Mississippi ballots:

GOVERNOR

Republican Lt. Gov Tate Reeves will try to keep Republicans’ 16-year hold on Mississippi’s top office after months of trying to link Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood to national Democrats unpopular among many Mississippi voters. Reeves says that under Republican control in Mississippi, students are seeing academic gains and lawmakers are building up the state’s financial reserves.

Hood seeks to break the GOP stranglehold by arguing that Reeves hasn’t done enough to pay teachers, fund schools, expand health coverage or fix roads and bridges. Hood also pledges to work with Republicans, who are almost certain to still control the state House and Senate, seeking to downplay partisan cleavage.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Democratic state Rep. Jay Hughes spent years staking out his place as a champion of public schools and teachers, only to see Republican Delbert Hosemann try to move in on his territory by promising a pay raise to teachers every year, plus expanded funding for special education and early childhood education.

Hughes also emphasizes transparency, saying the Legislature’s records need to be subject to the public records law to prevent sneaky spending. Both Hughes and Hosemann, the three-term secretary of state, support a plan to expand Medicaid to insure more Mississippians, financed by hospitals and user fees.

The winner of this race traditionally wields a great deal of power because of the lieutenant governor’s control of the Senate.

Local Races

In Attala County, there are 4 contested races. Those are for Chancery Clerk, East District Constable, and Supervisor in Districts 1 and 3.

Chancery Clerk

Taylor Casey (D)

Donnie Cooper (R)

Joey Halderman (I)

East District Constable

Brad Stanley (R)

Scott Walters (D)

Supervisor – District 1

Bobby Lindsay (D)

Daniel Tubby (R)

Supervisor – District 2

Mark Armstrong (R)

Steven Goss (D)

Click here to see a sample ballot for the election.

Polls will be open from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm.

Boswell Media, Breezy 101, and Breezynews.com will provide complete coverage of the 2019 General Election beginning at 7:00 pm Tuesday, Nov. 5.