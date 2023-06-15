Grady Stanley Missing from Kosciusko – The Search Continues

The search continues for Mr. Grady Stanley, who was reported missing in Kosciusko on the evening of Friday, June 9, 2023.

“We’ve looked everywhere that Mr. Stanley has been know to walk. His home and the surrounding area has been searched. Highway 35 South all the way to the city limits was searched with drones.” says Kosciusko Police Department Investigator, Greg Collins.

Collins tells Breezy News that people have walked ditches and wooded areas and that the MS Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, & Parks has searched on ATVs. Cadaver dogs have also been used in the search.

The Kosciusko Police Department has gotten several leads and possible sightings of Mr. Stanley. All have been followed up on, but none have lead to his whereabouts.

Attala County Emergency Management Director, Danny Townsend and his team have been a huge help in the search efforts according to Collins. Collins and Townsend extend their thanks to every person and department that has taken the time to assist in the search for Mr. Stanley so far.

The Kosciusko Police Department asks for the public to keep an eye out for Mr. Grady Stanley and asks that you call the police department at 662-289-3131 with any information you may have.

A search by horseback is planned for today, Thursday, June 15th. Townsend says this is helpful because those searching will be able to get to areas that are difficult to reach by foot.