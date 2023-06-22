Grady Stanley Still Missing, Kosciusko Police Need Your Assistance

HomeAttalaGrady Stanley Still Missing, Kosciusko Police Need Your Assistance

Kosciusko Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Mr. Grady Stanley please contact the police department at 662-289-3131.

Mr. Stanley was reported missing on June 9, 2023.  He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a blue shirt, and a blue ball cap with “Ford” displayed across the front.

Several agencies and volunteers have searched all the places that Mr. Stanley is known to walk as well as the surrounding areas.

Again, if you have any information concerning the disappearance of Grady Stanley please contact the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.

