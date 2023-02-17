Grammy award winner Charlie Musselwhite to play Homecoming show at Skipworth Performing Arts Center

HomeAttalaGrammy award winner Charlie Musselwhite to play Homecoming show at Skipworth Performing Arts Center

Grammy winning artist Charlie Musselwhite is coming back to Kosciusko.

The Kosciusko native will play a Homecoming Show Saturday, April 29, the weekend of the Natchez Trace Festival, at the Skipworth Performing Arts Center.

In his 50 year career, Musselwhite has worked with a number of heavy hitters in the music industry including Ben Harper, Cyndi Lauper, Eddie Vedder, Tom Waits, and Bonnie Raitt. 

Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 the night of the show.

Click HERE for more information or to purchase tickets.

