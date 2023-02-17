Grammy award winner Charlie Musselwhite to play Homecoming show at Skipworth Performing Arts Center

Grammy winning artist Charlie Musselwhite is coming back to Kosciusko.

The Kosciusko native will play a Homecoming Show Saturday, April 29, the weekend of the Natchez Trace Festival, at the Skipworth Performing Arts Center.

In his 50 year career, Musselwhite has worked with a number of heavy hitters in the music industry including Ben Harper, Cyndi Lauper, Eddie Vedder, Tom Waits, and Bonnie Raitt.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 the night of the show.

Click HERE for more information or to purchase tickets.