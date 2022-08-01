HomeAttalaGrand Larceny, Aggravated Assault, and Armed Robbery in Attala and Leake

Grand Larceny, Aggravated Assault, and Armed Robbery in Attala and Leake

by

JACKIE BEECHAMP, 31, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, ACSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

TALINA G BOYD, 18, of Carthage, False ID, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500.

 

KENDRICK R CARTER, 39, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, KPD.  Bond $500.

 

STANLEY L CHAMBLEE, 42, of Carthage, Trespass – Failure to Leave Place of Business Upon Request, CPD.  Bond $389.25.

 

ALBERT COATS, 28, of Union, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

CHRISTIE J COLLIER, 47, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, No Insurance, No Tag, CPD.  Bond N/A, $0, $418, $299.25.

 

WILLIE J DAVIS, 45, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

WILLIAM D DRAKE, 18, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – Other Substance, No Insurance, Unlawful Possession of Alcoholic Beverages, Possession of Marijuana, Speeding, Open Container, CPD.  Bond $25,000, $1,331, $418, $389.25, $674.25, $238, $389.25.

 

LAQUIL R EUBANKS, 32, of Jackson, Grand Larceny, Felony Obstruction – Retaliation Against a Public Servant or Witness,  Armed Robbery, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, False ID, Resisting Arrest, CPD.  Bond N/A, N/A, N/A, $0, $639.25, $1,139.25, $649.25.

 

JABARIAN Z FLOWERS, 20, of Winona, DUI – Other Substance, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

