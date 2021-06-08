Grand Larceny and Aggravated Assault in Attala & Leake Arrests

DACIA L ALFRED, 44. of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $500, $1,000.

SHERMAN BELL, 25, of Conehatta, Public Drunk, Malicious Mischief, LCSO. Bond $500, $500.

TIMOTHY BRAY, 32, of Kosciusko, Felony Violation of Probation, Hold for Other Agency, ACSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

WILLIE L BROOKS, 53, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, No License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000, $500.

ANDREW C BROWN, 21, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Open Container, CPD. Bond $1,331, $389.25.

MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, 24, of Forest, Public Drunk, LCSO. Bond $500.

JOE COMANS, 27, of Carthage, Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

DEVONTA D DEERING, 26, of Lena, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond $639.25, $639.25, $649.25.

MONTGOMERY EVANS, 19, of Kosciusko, Reckless Driving, Driving on Wrong Side, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, KPD. Bond $500, $400, $500, $1,600, $800, $1,900.

PAUL FLOWERS, 54, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, CPD. Bond $1,331.

NATHAN GRIMES, 38, of Philadelphia, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

KEARY T JONES, 33, of Starkville, Grand Larceny, Domestic Violence, Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in Public Place, KPD. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,100.

CHUCK W KINCAID, 49, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $10,000, $550, $1,000.

STEVEN L KINCAID, 58, of Lena, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, LCSO. Bond $10,000.

PAULA S LANDERS, 53, of West, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD. Bond $1,100.

JASON D LEACH, 37, of Ethel, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Bond Surrender, NTPR. Bond $10,000, N/A.

TONY LEFLORE, 54, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,331.