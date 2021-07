Grand Larceny and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor in Leake and Attala Arrests

CLEMENT W HUMPHRIES, 56, of Winona, DUI – Other Substance, No License, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoids, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, N/A, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

DANIEL R HURREN, 35, of Kosciusko, Grand Larceny, KPD. Bond $10,000.

LANETRIA S JAMISON, 32, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $4,000.

ANGELA C KLAVER, 40, of Kosciusko, Trespass, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

DUSTY J LUTTS, 68, of Carthage, Contributing to the Neglect or Delinquency of a Child, Contributing to Delinquency or Neglect – Permitting the Continuing Abuse of a Child, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, KPD. Bond $1,400, N/A, N/A.

ANTHONY A MASON, 31, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, KPD. Bond $1,100.

RICO F MCBETH, 43, of Lena, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

OSHAUN A MCCUBBINS, 20, of Forest, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, No License, LCSO. Bond $1,500, $500, $1,000.

CHRISTOPHER MCLELLAN, 28, of Goodman, Grand Larceny, Warrant, KPD. Bond $10,000, N/A.

LARRY L MILLER, 25, of Columbus, Bench Warrant, ACSO. Bond N/A.

PERCY C RIMMER, 33, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, City/County Ordinance, No Driver’s License, MHP. Bond $5,000, $5,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

SUSANNE L ROBINSON, 44, of Canton, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Seatbelt Violation, CPD. Bond $674.25, $1,348.50, $478, $418, $52.