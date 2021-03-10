Grand Larceny and Multiple DUI Arrests in Leake & Attala Counties

DARIUS C ALEXANDER, 26, of Carthage, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Sale/Possession of Alcohol, Possession of Marijuana, No Vehicle Insurance, No Tag, Contributing to the Neglect or Delinquency of a Child, CPD. Bond N/A, $389.25, $674.25, $418, $218, $1,139.25.

HENRY T ALEXANDER, 20, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Possession/Sale of Alcohol, CPD. Bond $424.25, $389.25.

FERELL BAILEY, 17, of Kosciusko, Warrant, ACSO. Bond $100,000.

JENNARA D BOLLIN, 26, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Possession of Marijuana, No License, No Tag, Contributing to the Neglect or Delinquency of a Child, CPD. Bond $1,331, $674.25, $418, $226, $649.25.

BARRY A CONN, 50, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, MHP. Bond $1,000.

CORI DAVIS, 25, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $674.25, $478, $418.

JOSEPH W DEASON, 19, of Ridgeland, Willful or Malicious Trespass, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

JULIE A FONTENOT, 36, of Morton, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

DAVID C GARNETT, 43, of Kosciusko, Grand Larceny, Bench Warrant X 2, ACSO. Bond N/A, $0 X 2.

ALEC L GLAZE, 22, of Ridgeland, Willful or Malicious Trespass, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

TRAVIS JONES, 19, of Carthage, Petit Larceny, LCSO. Bond $500.

HARRY T JOHN, 38, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Contributing to the Neglect or Delinquency of a Child, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, No License, No Insurance, Careless Driving, CPD. Bond $1,331, $1,139.25, $674.25, $674.25, $418, $418, $168.