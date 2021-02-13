Grand Larceny and other recent arrests

On 02-10-2021, Korey J. Tucker, a 24 year old w/m from Arizona, was arrested for Public Drunkenness on Highway 12 East by Lt. Cody Williams.

On 02-10-2021, Jeremy N. Stephenson, a 46 year old w/m from Ackerman, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance-Misdemeanor, Open Container, Suspended Driver’s License, Insurance Law-1st Offense and Expired Tag on Highway 12 East by Officer Casey Pounders.

On 02-09-2021, Kenneth W. Tubbs, a 38 year old w/m from Ackerman, was arrested for Grand Larceny on East Jefferson Street by Investigator Greg Collins.

On 02-09-2021, Lonnie B. Campbell, a 47 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance-Felony, Possession of Paraphernalia and Suspended Driver’s License on North Huntington Street by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On 02-06-2021, Delangelo J. Callahan, a 32 year old b/m from Carthage, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License and Speeding on Highway 35 South by Officer Jose Martinez.

On 02-06-2021, Latesha C. Clayton, a 37 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Felony Possession of Stolen Property, Felony Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Suspended Driver’s License, Insurance Law-1st Offense, Switched Tag and Child Restraint Law on Highway 35 South by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 02-06-2021, Dwight Martin, a 40 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Failure to Appear in Court on Highway 35 South by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 2-02-2021, Thomas L. Harvey, a 40 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for False Identifying Information on Highway 35 South by Captain Josh Pinkard.

On 1-30-2021, Rodrekrex S. Dotson, a 39 year old b/m from Pearl,. was arrested for Suspended Driver’s License, Insurance Law-1st Offense and Expired Tag on Highway 43 North by Officer Casey Pounders.

On 01-26-2021, April C. Shambles, a 36 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disobeying a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest on Fairground Street by Officer Casey Pounders.

On 01-25-2021, Marcie L. Edwards, a 33 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disturbing the Peace on Goodman Street by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by Kosciusko PD.