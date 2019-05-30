grand larceny, DUI and other arrests in Attala/Leake County

James A McBride, 31, 111 Glendale Street, Jackson, TN, domestic violence – simple assault, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

Michael N Robinson, 27, no address, harassment, trespassing, simple assault, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Tonnette McMorris, 36, 1321 Henry Road, McCool, domestic violence – simple assault, Kosciusko PD

Charles T Taylor, 28, 421 Crawford Street, Kosciusko, cyber stalking, threats and harassment, Kosciusko PD

Johnathan D McMutray, 26, 140 Plug Leflore Road, Carthage, disturbing the peace, Walnut Grove PD

Mark Townsend, 42, Gloss Hatley Detroit Road, Greenwood Springs, capias – grand larceny, hold, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Elizabeth A Cain, 29, 16634 Hwy 14 W, Kosciusko, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

James Johnson, 45, 102 Poplar Way, Pearl, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, Kosciusko PD

Ruth L Sweet, 32, 103 River Bridge Court, Pearl, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, speeding, Natchez Trace Park Rangers

Calvin Watkins, 28, Lincoln Estates, Carthage, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, no drivers license, improper tag, Kosciusko PD

Lashonda Watkins, 27, 1084 Why 481 South, Morton, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, Kosciusko PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)