grand larceny, DUI and other arrests in Attala/Leake County

Terry O Cremeen, 54, 4645 Attala Road, 1107, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, possession of whiskey, possession of beer, disorderly conduct

Angela L Girlie, 35, 4270 Waggoner Road, Carthage, simple assault, Walnut Grove PD

Mason S Howard, 28, 130 Aponaug Road, Kosciusko, hold for LCSO, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, Carthage PD

Augustus D Matlock, 24, 1220 Hwy 429, Carthage, grand larceny, contempt of court, attempted murder, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept

Samuel L Mitchell, 42, 892 Mills Road, Lena, disturbing the peace, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept

Frank J Scott, 1979, 253 Drysdale Road, Carthage, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, expired tag, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of whiskey, contempt, Carthage PD

Jason F Wallace, 48, 2123 Attala Road, Kosciusko, driving under the influence (DUI) refusal, careless driving, Carthage PD

Tony M Savell, 20, 10271 Road 1129, Philadelphia, serving time, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

William H McKinley, 33, , 3335 Attala Road 1022, Kosciusko, domestic violence – simple assault, Kosciusko PD

Jalen J Barnes, 19, 810 Euclid Street, Carthage, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, Carthage PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)