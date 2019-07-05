Grand larceny, DUI, and other recent arrests

On 6-30-2019, Alfred Green, a 31-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI (3rd offense), suspended driver’s license, no insurance, and no seat belt. (MHP)

On 6-29-2019, Douglas Fletcher, a 53-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI refusal, suspended driver’s license, and careless driving. (MHP)

On 6-29-2019, Akeem Miller, a 26-year-old black male, was arrested for weapon possession by a felon, possession of controlled substance (2 counts), and possession of marijuana in vehicle. (MHP)

On 6-23-2019, Joshua Ward, a 30-year-old white male, was arrested for livestock theft. (Jimmy Nunn)

On 6-18-2019, Kristle Simmons, a 36-year-old white female, was arrested for contributing to delinquency of a minor. (James Faulkner)

On 6-18-2019, Eric Jolly, a 48-year-old white male, was arrested for sexual battery. (Mark Hill)

On 6-12-2019, Judge Dotson, a 74-year-old black male, was arrested for grand larceny. (Jimmy Nunn)

On 6-12-2019, James Rice, a 31-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI and suspended driver’s license. (Kelly Mitchell)

On 6-10-2019, Mark Riley Shanks, a 38-year-old white male, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended. (Brian Townsend)

On 6-10-2019, Joracious Washington, a 25-year-old black male, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and no driver’s license. (MHP)

On 6-9-2019, Jamon Alston, a 19-year-old black male, was arrested for grand larceny. (Jimmy Nunn)

On 6-9-2019,Dererrus Clark, a 41-year-old black male, was arrested for grand larceny. (Scott Walters)

On 6-9-2019, Darrell Fitzgerald, a 54-year-old white male, was arrested for simple assault. (Jimmy Nunn)

On 6-8-2019, Lorenzo Weatherby, a 23-year-old black male, was arrested on a warrant from Leake County. (Scott Walters)

On 6-8-2019, Curtist Bradford, a 38-year-old white male, was arrested for disturbance of family. (Brian Townsend)

On 6-8-2019, Lavar Bailey, a 35-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI, speeding, and no driver’s license. (MHP)

On 6-7, 2019, Reginald Hill, a 21-year-old black male, was arrested for grand larceny (Hugh Curry)

On 6-5-2019, Derrick Hannah, a 29-year-old black male, was arrested for 3 counts sale of a controlled substance. (Zelie Shaw)

On 6-3-2019, Timothy Humphrey, a 26-year-old white male, was arrested for aggravated assault. (Jimmy Nunn)

On 6-3-2019, Mark Townsend, a 42-year-old white male, was arrested for grand larceny – 2 counts. (Kelly Mitchell)

On 6-3-2019, Patricia Daniel, a 39-year-old white female, was arrested for grand larceny – 2 counts. (Kelly Mitchell)

On 6-2-2019, Jeffery Rosamond Jr., a 23-year-old white male, was arrested for DUI. (Kelly Mitchell)

On 6-2-2019, Bryce Smith, an 18-year-old white male, was arrested for aggravated assault. (Jimmy Nunn)

On 6-1-2019, Dorryl Sims, a 53-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI refusal and driving with suspended driver’s license. (MHP)

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made Attala County Sheriff’s Office.