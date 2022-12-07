Grand Larceny, Multiple Assaults, and Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala

JONATHAN D ASHFORD, 46, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, KPD. Bond $1,100.

ROBERT D BELL, 51, of Sallis, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

JOHN CANALES, 18, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD. Bond $1,544.25, $1,544.25, $1,671.25.

AMY COBERN, 37, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD. Bond N/A.

SHAMARION M COOK, 20, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, KPD. Bond $20,000.

DUDLEY D COTTON, 19, of Carthage, Open Container, CPD. Bond $389.25.

KEVIN DUEITT, 42, of West, Bench Warrant – Attala Justice Court, ACSO. Bond N/A.

TERRANCE J EVANS, 42, of Sallis, Grand Larceny, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury, ACSO. Bond N/A, $1,000.

JUSTIN FOSTER, .5, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $1,100.

JOSHUA FOX, 33, of Philadelphia, Aiding and Abetting Shoplifting by a Minor, CPD. Bond $500.

ANDRE N GROVER, 48, of Goodman, Felony Transfer and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Felony Transfer and Possession of Marijuana Intent to Sell, MHP. Bond $5,000, $5,000.

AMBER N HARRIS, 38, of Kosciusko, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $1,000.