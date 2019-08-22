grand larceny, possession and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

Andrew Atkins, 71, 225 Atkins Road, Lena, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, open container, no insurance, driving with a suspended license, Carthage PD

Johnathan A Cabaniss, 21, 2247 Attala Road 6279, Kosciusko, time served, Kosciusko PD

Christian T Gray, 20, 16858 Attala Road 3122, French Camp, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, Kosciusko PD

Darren Jefferson, 19, 8434 Hwy 17 S, Pickens, grand larceny, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Lyndon D Jones, 38, 1241 Ealy Road, Lena, public drunk, resisting arrest, indecent exposure, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Deantra Nances, 20, 125 Cannonade Street, Kosciusko, public drunk, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Bradley H Wooten, 40, 4935 Midway Road, Carthage, capias – possession of methamphetamine, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Ricky D Cummins, 56, 409 North Huntington Street, Kosciusko, driving under the influence (DUI) 4th offense, Kosciusko PD

Jonah D Blake, 23, 2647 Hwy 16 West, Carthage, possession of paraphernalia, warrant, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Tyreese Erving, 32, 1126 North Natchez, Kosciusko, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, improper equipment, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)