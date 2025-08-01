Big Deals!
Grand Larceny, shoplifting, and other recent Kosciusko arrests

  • On 07-31-2025, Thomas Fowler, a 21 yo W/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court by Ofc. V. Moore.
  • On 07-30-2025, William Ladd, a 51 yo W/M from Carthage, was arrested for No Seat Belt, No Insurance, and Poss. of Controlled Substance by Ofc. Nash.
  • On 07-30-2025, Justin Cox, a 37 yo W/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Poss. of Controlled Substance by Ofc. Nash.
  • On 07-30-2025, Javonta Phillips, a 29 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Trespassing and Contempt of Court by Ofc. Roby.
  • On 07-29-2025, Dusty Lutts, a 39 yo W/M from Carthage, was arrested for Grand Larceny x2 by Ofc. Culpepper.
  • On 07-29-2025, Gerard Hines, a 36 yo W/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Poss. of Controlled Substance by Ofc. T. Moore.
  • On 07-29-2025, Timmy Lewis, a 53 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Public Drunkenness and Disobeying an Officer by Ofc. T. Moore.
  • On 07-29-2025, Arthur Summerall, a 56 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Discharging a Firearm in City Limits, Disturbing the Peace, Open Container, Public Drunkenness, Poss. of Controlled Substance, Domestic Violence, and Weapon Poss. by a Felon by Capt. Ward.
  • On 07-28-2025, Micheal Robinson, a 36 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court, Poss. of Controlled Substance and Speeding by Ofc. T. Moore.
  • On 07-27-2025, Jeremy Harris, a 31 yo B/M from Camden, was arrested for Poss. of Controlled Substance and Poss. of Paraphernalia by Ofc. Bailey.
  • On 07-27-2025, Micheal Barnes, a 43 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence and Contempt of Court by Ofc. V. Moore.
  • On 07-26-2025, Jamie Mcdonald, a 35 yo W/M from Sturgis, was arrested for Shoplifting by Ofc. V. Moore.
  • On 07-26-2025, Jimasrick Dixon, a 41 yo B/M from Meridian, was arrested for False Identifying Information and Disorderly Conduct by Ofc. V. Moore.
  • On 07-25-2025, Carolyn Sharkey, a 54 yo B/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for Shoplifting x2 and Contempt of Court by Lt. Erving.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by the Kosciusko Police Department.

