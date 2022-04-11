HomeAttalaGrand Larceny, Shoplifting, Leaving the Scene in Leake and Attala Arrests

Grand Larceny, Shoplifting, Leaving the Scene in Leake and Attala Arrests

by

THOMAS D MORRIS, 49, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, MDOC, LCSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,000, N/A.

 

JAMES E NORRIS, 39, of Carthage, Shoplifting, Profanity in a Public Place, CPD.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

GERALD L OGLETREE, 39, of Morton, Bench Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $80,000.

 

JAWAUN L PHILLIPS, 33, DUI – 2nd, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Careless Driving, Improper Equipment, Open Container, Possession of Marijuana, Bench Warrant, KPD.  Bond $2,500, $900, $800, $300, $400, $500, $1,800, $0.

 

WILLIS L POTTS, 43, of Weir, DUI – Test Refusal, DUI – Child Endangerment, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

JOHNTAVIS R RIMMER, 19, of Sallis, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Tag, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

JATTIR O SMITH, 21, of Carthage, DUI – Controlled Substance, CPD.  Bond $1,331.

 

JOBIE SMITH, 38, of Kosciusko, Grand Larceny, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, ACSO.  Bond $10,000, $5,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

REGINALD J SMITH, 49, of Jackson, DUI – Test Refusal, No Driver’s License, Careless Driving, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, N/A.

 

DAMION D STEWART, 26, of Carthage, Bench Warrant X 4, CPD.  Bond $0 X 4.

 

CHRISTOPHER L WADE, 37, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, CPD.  Bond $1,331.

 

NYJALIK F WARE, 26, of Lena, Possession of Paraphernalia, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

BRITTANY J WILLIAMS, 28, of Kosciusko, No Driver’s License, Contempt of Court, No Insurance, Failure to Obey / Disregard of Traffic Control, No Tag, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $0, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

DARRYL D WILLIAMS, 57, of Decatur, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Improper Equipment,  CPD.  Bond $15,000, $418, $328, $418, $674.25, $674.25, $218.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Many Disorderly and Possession Charges in Attala and Leake Arrests

Saturday – One Vehicle MVA On Attala Rd 4101

Street Racing Complaints Lead to Multiple Arrests in Attala

Carmack Grand Ole Opry set for April 9

Burglary and Malicious Mischief Arrests in Attala and Leake

Attala County residents with damage from storms can self-report to MEMA