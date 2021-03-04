Grass Fire in Attala County

Attala Central Fire and Sallis Volunteer Firefighters were called to a residence on Attala Road 4216 at 3:10pm after calls of a grass fire.

The caller said the small fire had gotten out of control and was headed towards a home on the property.

Firefighters arrived on scene at 3:17pm and the fire was put out at 3:35pm.

Other incidents today

12:23am – Kosciusko Police were called to the McDonald’s parking lot due to a vehicle being stolen.

12:35am – Kosciusko Police responded to a breaking/entering at a home on East Washington Street.

3:00pm – Attala Deputies were called to a home on Hwy. 43 South due to a potential breaking/entering.