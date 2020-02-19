Gravel cycling ride coming to Kosciusko

A gravel cycling ride is coming to Kosciusko.

The Kosciusko Krunch Gravel Tour-A gravel ride is set for Sunday, March 1.

The ride will start in downtown Kosciusko, travel north of town, and then end back in downtown.

There are both a 25-mile and 50-mile options for cyclists.

No registration for the ride is required.

Tom Martin with Indian Cycle Fitness and Outdoor in Ridgeland said gravel rides are growing in popularity as cyclists look for more adventurous and safer routes to ride.

For more information on the ride, visit Indian Cycle of Facebook.