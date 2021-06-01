Greenlee Celebrates End of School Year

SAMSUNG

As the 2020-2021 school year came to a close, Greenlee students and staff celebrated some sweet and special milestones.

On Tuesday morning, May 25th, the Pre-K class had their graduation ceremony at the outside classroom complete with colorful hats and cool sunglasses. The students sang, danced, and received their Pre-K Diploma. Then on Tuesday night, the 6th grade class celebrated with their graduation ceremony. Sixth grade graduation is always a special time at Greenlee, since those students are officially leaving the elementary school and moving on to the high school. The teachers like to make this a special time for the graduating sixth graders to remember with academic and citizenship awards.

Then to close out the week, on Friday, May 28th, the faculty and staff celebrated two wonderful retiring teachers, Sherry Dean and Tracey Ryals, with a BBQ lunch catered by Big S Barbecue. Both retiring teachers received a plaque recognizing their service in education, as well as an Adirondack chair.

Despite the challenges this school year presented, Greenlee had a great year, and we wish all a great summer!