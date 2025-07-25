Greenlee Elementary accepts Donation from Carnot Posey Masonic Lodge

Greenlee Elementary is grateful for the generous support of the Carnot Posey Masonic Lodge, as Principal Josie Bain was recently presented with a donation check from Mr. Ronald Bain. The contribution will be used to help purchase school supplies for the upcoming school year, ensuring students and teachers are well-equipped for a strong start. Greenlee extends heartfelt thanks for the investment in the success of its students and community. (Story and photo submitted by Josie Bain)