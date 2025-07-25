Big Deals!
HomeAttalaGreenlee Elementary accepts Donation from Carnot Posey Masonic Lodge

Greenlee Elementary accepts Donation from Carnot Posey Masonic Lodge

by
SHARE NOW
Greenlee Elementary accepts Donation from Carnot Posey Masonic Lodge

Greenlee Elementary is grateful for the generous support of the Carnot Posey Masonic Lodge, as Principal Josie Bain was recently presented with a donation check from Mr. Ronald Bain. The contribution will be used to help purchase school supplies for the upcoming school year, ensuring students and teachers are well-equipped for a strong start. Greenlee extends heartfelt thanks for the investment in the success of its students and community. (Story and photo submitted by Josie Bain)

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/attala

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

School Supply List: Kosciusko Junior High & High School

School Supply List: Kosciusko Lower Elementary

School Supply List: Kosciusko Upper Elementary

School Supply List: Kosciusko Middle Elementary

Long Creek Elementary announces end of the year honor roll

Long Creek Elementary announces honor roll students

https://safetysolutionsms.com/