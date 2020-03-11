Greenlee Elementary School Celebrates Family and Community Involvement

SAMSUNG

Greenlee had several opportunities for family/community involvement the week before Spring Break.

On Tuesday, they celebrated the beloved children’s book author, Dr. Seuss’s, birthday with cake and juice. The classes that had 100% participation in reading a book the night before with their families for Read Across America Day were able to attend the party.

It was also National School Breakfast Week March 2- 6. This week is designated to bring positive attention to the school breakfast program and the impact it has on our school community. Our cafeteria invited families to eat breakfast with the students on Tuesday and Thursday. The students enjoyed their families coming to school, and the families appreciated getting to experience this with their student(s).

On Tuesday, February 25, Greenlee’s pre-K and Kindergarten classes were invited to participate in a parade around Wal-Mart to celebrate Mardi Gras. They were all given a mask and a necklace upon entering the store. The employees danced, sung, and walked around the store engaging our students. They had a blast and made memories they won’t soon forget!