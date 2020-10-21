Greenlee Kindergarteners Vote for State Flag

Last week, the kindergarten students at Greenlee Elementary were given the opportunity to participate in a mock vote on a new design for the flag of the State of Mississippi. The students were shown all the choices on the ballot, and then selected the design they would pick, if given the opportunity. With the election coming up soon, the kindergarten teachers wanted to introduce the students to the concept of an election and the process of voting.

After each student voted, the teachers helped the students chart the vote, in order to see which flag was chosen. This hands-on teaching helps the students retain the information, and it creates excitement for learning in their young lives.