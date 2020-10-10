Greenlee Pre-K and Kindergarten Learn About Fire Safety

The pre-K and Kindergarten classes at Greenlee had special visitors from the Attala County Fire Department. As soon as the students saw Captain Morgan Smith and Firefighter Jamerious Funchess pull through the school parking lot in the fire truck, they began to jump with excitement. The firefighters discussed various fire safety rules with the students, modeled and explained their turnout gear, and explained the various features unique to a fire truck. The students even got the opportunity to help Firefighter Funchess spray the water hose. Each student received their own firefighter hat and a fire safety goody bag. We are very thankful to our firefighters for all they do for our community, and the students enjoyed meeting them.