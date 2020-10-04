Greenlee Pre-K Learns About Police and Safety Procedures

The pre-K classes at Greenlee Elementary are learning about being community helpers. This week, Officer Matt Steed visited the students to discuss the importance of police men and women in our community. The students learned what the police do, about important safety procedures, and the reason why we have both. He also showed the children his vehicle, pointing out features unique to police vehicles. He brought each of the students a badge to take home. The students enjoyed learning more about a police officer’s job and the tools he uses.